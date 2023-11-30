HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

GRAHAM BARR AND BRIAN KANTOR: Busting the compound returns myth

It’s not the act of reinvesting that makes a business or individual rich; it’s the underlying rate of growth that really counts

30 November 2023 - 05:00
by GRAHAM BARR and BRIAN KANTOR

There’s a saying attributed to Albert Einstein: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.” 

And in Warren Buffett’s view, “compound interest is an investor’s best friend”...

