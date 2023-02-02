Government’s hidden load-shedding windfall

Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
Nothing about the decades-long mismanagement of Eskom is fair — not the sheltering of senior politicians from the full impact of load-shedding, nor the failure to hold all the post-1998 Eskom board members responsible. Also unfair is that businesses that are now forced to rely on generators to keep their doors open are obliged to make a hefty contribution to state coffers with every litre of diesel they buy.
That contribution from all diesel consumers currently stands at R6.12/l. It’s made up of the general fuel levy of R3.94/l and the R2.18/l contribution to the Road Accident Fund (RAF). That means 37% of the price of every litre of diesel bought ends up in government coffers, including the chronically mismanaged RAF...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government’s hidden load-shedding windfall
In the face of continuous and severe load-shedding, companies have been forced to power up generators to keep their doors open. The government makes a pretty penny on every litre of diesel they buy. And offers no form of rebate on those purchases
Nothing about the decades-long mismanagement of Eskom is fair — not the sheltering of senior politicians from the full impact of load-shedding, nor the failure to hold all the post-1998 Eskom board members responsible. Also unfair is that businesses that are now forced to rely on generators to keep their doors open are obliged to make a hefty contribution to state coffers with every litre of diesel they buy.
That contribution from all diesel consumers currently stands at R6.12/l. It’s made up of the general fuel levy of R3.94/l and the R2.18/l contribution to the Road Accident Fund (RAF). That means 37% of the price of every litre of diesel bought ends up in government coffers, including the chronically mismanaged RAF...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.