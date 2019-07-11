LETTER: Not another Independent, please
I hope the sale of Tiso Blackstar Group to Lebashe Investments does not compromise the editorial independence of the FM
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Having read about the sale of Tiso Blackstar Group to Lebashe Investments, I sincerely hope this does not compromise the editorial independence of the FM, as seems to have happened at Independent Media — a misnomer if ever there was one.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
