LETTER: Justice Malala way off target in dissing UK

Justice Malala’s column (Home & Abroad, September 27-October 3), in which he calls the UK "a spent force", refers.

I had thought Malala’s US sabbatical would give him fresh subject matter for his column — but there can’t be much happening, as he has fallen back on the hackneyed trope of Brit-bashing.

There was nothing "ostensible" about the trade aspect of Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to Africa, and it indicated a sincere and ambitious desire to up the UK’s trade relationship with the continent. As for politics at home: yes, democracy can get messy, but that is preferable to the alternative.

The UK has never sought to dominate the Commonwealth, or Africa for that matter. There are many old and well-established friendships that we can but build upon.

Lastly, apart from being the world’s fifth-largest economy and a G7 member, the UK is doing remarkably well economically — lowest levels of unemployment for decades, GDP up, interest rates still low, inflation low, sterling in good shape and the FTSE trading well. Some "spent force"!

David Dawson

CEO, British Chamber of Business in SA