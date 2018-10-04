Theresa May pleads for Brexit unity

It was a warm welcome for a leader whose fragile position at the helm of her party has come under pressure after the EU rejected parts of her so-called Chequers plan and critics stepped up calls for her to ditch her strategy on Brexit, Britain’s most far-reaching policy shift for more than 40 years.

With just six months before Britain is due to exit the EU, she has so far weathered the Brexit storm, shrugging off a barnstorming speech by her former foreign minister, Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, May was keen to show she was in charge of the Brexit talks.

"If we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own vision of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all," she said, a rebuff to eurosceptic legislators who have published their alternative plan for leaving the EU.

"We are entering the toughest part of the negotiations … If we stick together and hold our nerve, I know we can get a deal that delivers for Britain."

She also tried to return to the message she gave when she was appointed prime minister in 2016, promising to help those who feel "left behind" and pledging to end her government’s austerity push after nearly a decade’s spending cuts.

She repeatedly attacked the Labour Party, saying their policies, including a renationalisation of mail, rail and utilities, would mean increased taxes and business flight.