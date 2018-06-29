LETTER: Inclusive growth should be our goal

South Africa simply cannot afford to ignore the fundamental shifts required in how investment and growth are viewed — and implemented.

Recent Ramaphoric efforts to root out corruption and improve government efficiency may have planted the seeds for economic recovery, but private investment in state-owned enterprises; policy certainty in mining, agriculture and industry; and ongoing dialogue between government and business are immediate essentials to attract — and retain — capital investment. An inclusively growing economy will also require the resolution of the spectrum issues, reduced data costs and expanded digital services.

Right now, government has the perfect opportunity to ensure that the policy choices it makes will target new investment towards opportunities for growth that will address the problems associated with the fourth industrial revolution. With the right policy interventions and the support of a stable political environment, the much-needed investment that has been waiting to flood into the SA economy can be unlocked.

Against the backdrop of a global environment in a state of flux, this must be done within a responsive, transparent and flexible framework that focuses on achieving outcomes rather than doggedly pursuing a predetermined process.

As difficult as things may seem, South Africans must face reality and engage like never before under a common goal of inclusive growth — and now is the time.

Adam Craker

CEO: IQbusiness, Johannesburg