Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inclusive growth should be our goal

South Africa simply cannot afford to ignore the fundamental shifts required in how investment and growth are viewed — and implemented

29 June 2018 - 09:52
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South Africa simply cannot afford to ignore the fundamental shifts required in how investment and growth are viewed — and implemented.

Recent Ramaphoric efforts to root out corruption and improve government efficiency may have planted the seeds for economic recovery, but private investment in state-owned enterprises; policy certainty in mining, agriculture and industry; and ongoing dialogue between government and business are immediate essentials to attract — and retain — capital investment. An inclusively growing economy will also require the resolution of the spectrum issues, reduced data costs and expanded digital services.

Right now, government has the perfect opportunity to ensure that the policy choices it makes will target new investment towards opportunities for growth that will address the problems associated with the fourth industrial revolution. With the right policy interventions and the support of a stable political environment, the much-needed investment that has been waiting to flood into the SA economy can be unlocked.

Against the backdrop of a global environment in a state of flux, this must be done within a responsive, transparent and flexible framework that focuses on achieving outcomes rather than doggedly pursuing a predetermined process.

As difficult as things may seem, South Africans must face reality and engage like never before under a common goal of inclusive growth — and now is the time.

Adam Craker
CEO: IQbusiness, Johannesburg

Radical reformation: What SA can learn from the east

SA’s economy will need a structural overhaul if low growth, poverty and unemployment are to be addressed
Features
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: How SARS went from tax hero to ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Is the ANC blind or dumb?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Future is tied to Eskom’s fate
Opinion / Editorials
4.
How double standard underpins handling of Moyane ...
Opinion
5.
ANN CROTTY: The edifice is starting to crumble
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Related Articles

Hard task, long road to reconstructing SA’s economy
Features

GDP: The search for clarity
Features

Fitch gives SA benefit of the doubt
Business

Disappointing GDP a dose of reality
News & Fox

GDP shock as economy shrinks 2.2%, worst showing in nine years
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.