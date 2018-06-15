GDP: The search for clarity

Earlier this year, after months of talks, Gobodo was close to finalising a deal with several European institutional investors to invest a couple of hundred million US dollars into one of Old Mutual’s agriculture funds when the land reform issue blew up.

"We were getting really close but they decided to press pause because of the land expropriation debate," he says.

"They said: ‘Talk to us again when you’ve resolved this issue.’"

Investors need absolute clarity on the rules of engagement and the direction in which they’re evolving, he adds.

"People don’t really know what the ANC’s position is on the land debate. It’s an important and badly needed debate but it needs to be concluded because until people understand exactly what it means, it’s very difficult to deploy capital."

Zeder Investments CEO Norman Celliers agrees. With a portfolio of agribusiness investments valued at about R14bn, the listed investment holding company is heavily exposed to the land expropriation issue.

He says policy uncertainty is causing a significant postponement of investment into the agribusiness sector because, though the private sector is positive about the future, company boards need absolute policy clarity and consistency when making 10-to 20-year investments. "We need land certainty, water certainty, BEE certainty, labour market certainty. Instead, there is a whole world of grey and fluidity when it comes to government policy."

If government could just make its policy choices and stick with them, rather than chopping and changing every few years, and combine this with an inviting and encouraging attitude to the private sector, the private-investment taps would open, he says.

All investors, not only those investing in agriculture and real estate directly, are concerned about property rights, adds Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.

"Many difficult questions we used to get from potential investors about policy decisions by the Zuma administration have now been replaced by questions about land reform policies."

He says investors would see the successful management of land reform, without negative political and economic spill-overs, as a bellwether of SA’s long-term potential.