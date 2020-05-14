Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hello, complaints? One of the most misguided government policies at the moment is the determination to bring all the financial services ombud offices together into one centralised state-run body BL PREMIUM

The voluntary industry-based offices already do the job efficiently and fairly.