Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: The beauty in balance Balanced funds need to preserve capital when risk is high, and aim for strong capital growth when risk is low BL PREMIUM

Dave Foord calls himself an old-fashioned manager. There is certainly very little new-age gloss in this plain-speaking person. Foord is the first to admit that marketing is not his strength. His investment thesis is simple after all: buy low and sell high. And he believes this should apply as much to selecting asset managers as to selecting shares.

The major consultants took Foord Asset Management off their buy lists a year ago after a bout of poor performance, which Foord argues counts as selling low. Yet the house has had a strong recovery in 2019 and in the 12 months to end-August it is now level with its peers. The team has not changed, except that Foord is spending more time with the global equity team in Singapore.