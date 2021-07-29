Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: SA’s poll predicament SA would do well to consider the advisory opinion of Africa’s premier regional court on the issue of postponing elections BL PREMIUM

So many African states are struggling with whether to hold or postpone elections because of Covid that the continent’s premier regional court published an advisory opinion last week, outlining issues to be considered in making such a decision.

The Pan African Lawyers Union (Palu), which requested the advisory opinion, said the Covid crisis offers "unprecedented challenges for democratic governance and the rule of law in Africa", and that there has been widespread limitation of rights, including the right of citizens to participate effectively in the governance of their country...