JUSTICE MALALA: The bloom factor: SA then & now
SA has in the past clawed its way back from the brink. Bear that in mind, as 1980s-style pessimism engulfs us now
17 September 2020 - 05:00
Like so many FM readers, last week I reached for my stash of Scotch and poured myself a triple. I have a strong constitution, but I was shaken.
I was reading the magazine and saw the latest story by my talented colleague Claire Bisseker, about the quarterly GDP numbers: "The horror, the horror: SA’s record GDP plunge (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/fm-fox/2020-09-10-the-horror-the-horror-sas-record-gdp-plunge/)". The article went further: "The second-quarter contraction is SA’s biggest on record, and will hit the country’s faltering confidence."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now