Hope on the horizon after shock GDP slide
13 September 2020 - 00:03
South Africans learnt about the power of annualisation this week when Stats SA reported the latest economic numbers for the coronavirus lockdown quarter.
It was enough of a shocker that the economy contracted by 16.4% in the second quarter, in which SA experienced one of the world's most draconian lockdowns. But the optics weren't helped by SA being one of the few countries where the headline quarterly numbers the statisticians present are, inexplicably, the annualised version.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now