JUSTICE MALALA: Our accidental president After three years we are still speculating about what Ramaphosa wants and how he intends to achieve it

It is not enough just to be ambitious and want to be the CEO. Or the president of a country. You have to want to achieve something in that role. Thabo Mbeki was very clear: he wanted to turn the ANC into a modern party, make SA part of a greater African renaissance and remodel the economy into an example of excellence.

How was this to be done? Cut the ANC off from its no-questions-asked allegiance to the SACP and Cosatu; ramp up education and promote foreign direct investment; encourage progressive young leaders on the continent; enforce certainty in policy-making.