PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What is the point of a profoundly broken reform machine? Cyril Ramaphosa's legacy will be judged by his ability to make difficult and unpopular decisions

If you sit in the ANC’s hallowed upper circles in the national executive committee (NEC) or even at the apex in the government, what’s the point?

There seems to be increasing unrest in the party in the past month over this question, indeed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s own “faction”. It’s a bit late, but better late than never. Why are they there? What influence or force for change can they have, except through the ANC and ultimately the president?