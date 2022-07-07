ROB ROSE: Farewell to a titan of mining
Fred Roux, a partner to the flashier persona of Brian Gilbertson, was the architect of a series of Gencor deals that created the modern BHP
07 July 2022 - 05:00
“People ought to know what an immense contribution Fred made to creating the modern SA mining business,” says Brian Gilbertson of his former business partner, Fred Roux, who died last week at 74.
Roux was one of those executives who typified SA’s mining industry in the last few decades of the 20th century: with a PhD in engineering, he was razor sharp, with an eye for a smart deal in an era of immovable foreign currency restrictions. ..
