Tilting at windmills
ROB ROSE: Some rather awkward questions for Naspers
An obscure Swiss money manager has emerged from nowhere to rudely interrupt Bob van Dijk’s charmed three-year honeymoon as CEO of SA’s largest company, Naspers
22 June 2017 - 06:38
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.