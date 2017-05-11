ROB ROSE: Holding out for a hero
Warren Buffett is deified as an investment oracle, but is he taking an overly romantic position on the ruthless cost-cutting at 3G Capital?
11 May 2017 - 08:29
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.