A confederacy of dunces

Mosebenzi Zwane? You mean the mining minister? No, we never see him," said a mining executive a few weeks ago. Zwane, the ex-teacher with a patchy political record from the Free State, was parachuted into President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet last September. Quite what he has done since then is anyone’s guess.

Well, to be fair, he has done three notable things: escorting the Guptas to Switzerland to negotiate the purchase of Optimum Coal from Glencore last year; promising money to the families of workers trapped at the Lily Mine (cash they’re still waiting for); and fibbing that he had cabinet approval for a touted "inquiry into the banks" to probe why they had closed the Guptas’ bank accounts.

It is the last of these, his bizarre statement last week about the banks, which should frighten every mining executive.

In it, Zwane reported that cabinet had "resolved" to recommend that Zuma establish a "judicial inquiry" into the banks, probing whether it was right that banking licences are issued by the SA Reserve Bank rather than the finance minister.

Zwane waxed on about the "unwarranted auditing processes" of the Guptas’ accounts, saying the money-laundering laws need to be reconsidered.

But if Zwane had done any research outside Saxonwold, he would have learnt that, in 2008, judge Thabani Jali chaired a panel that spent months scrutinising SA’s banks, including testimony from across the board.

Clearly, this historical context was outside Zwane’s remit.

You kept waiting for the punch line but, depressingly, Zwane had meant every word.

Only, he’d botched it. Cabinet had approved no such thing, and the ANC afterwards called his blunder "outrageous".

The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe summed up the fiasco best, saying that Zwane "has no business talking about banks". Still, given his grasp of policy making, the mines will be praying Zwane doesn’t shift his gaze to them.

But Zwane isn’t alone. The pro-Zuma lobby of the ANC, the financially illiterate faction that fails to grasp the gravity of a credit downgrade, is jam-packed with such loony-tunes theories.

Witness ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte expounding on ANN7 last week about the "jumpy" rand. "Our Reserve Bank needs to cushion our rand, but the Reserve Bank is privately owned, so we have a difficulty," she lamented.

If Duarte had bothered to ask anyone with any clue, they’d have told her that history shows central banks never "intervene" successfully to protect any currency. Especially where there’s US$50bn trade in the rand daily, yet the Reserve Bank’s forex reserves are only about $47bn.

But this red herring about the Reserve Bank’s "private shareholders" is a favourite drum for the tin-hat crew that believes an inner sanctum of lizard people, led by Johann Rupert, the Rothschilds, Maria Ramos and Trevor Manuel, controls the economy.

The fact is, the bank’s "private shareholders" don’t make policy. Instead, a governor (currently Lesetja Kganyago) is appointed by the president, along with three deputies, with a constitutional mandate to keep inflation in check.

Duarte seems to think if you scrap the bank’s anachronistic share structure, the governor’s role will change. It won’t. The shareholders do exactly zip to shape monetary policy.

Former governor Tito Mboweni was scathing, saying "no leadership must act and look so stupid". Rather do some reading first "before you open your mouth and shout crazy, ignorant things".

The odds on that look vanishingly slim, given that Zuma has empowered a confederacy of dunces who have little time for the boring nuances of fact — men like the SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng or deputy defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe.

Zwane, an ahistorical and economically illiterate cowboy, is a chip off that block. The likes of Mark Cutifani, Patrice Motsepe and Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan should be very afraid.