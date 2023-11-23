EDITORIAL: Matshela Koko’s current reprieve
Former Eskom CEO is off the hook, for now
23 November 2023 - 05:00
The National Prosecuting Authority has faced yet another setback in prosecuting state capture cases after magistrate Stanley Jacobs struck the case against former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and others from the roll due to “unreasonable delays” by the NPA, which, he says, wanted more time in a case it had been investigating since 2017.
He emphasised that his judgment was not linked to the merits of the case, but rather the process. It could be enrolled at a later stage, once the NPA states in writing that it is ready to proceed. ..
