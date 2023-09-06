EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up
In the absence of facts, sceptics will believe that Ramaphosa is attempting to hide another example of his administration’s eye-watering incompetence
So, we’re told that a report by an independent panel led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo has “cleared” South Africa of the serious claim that arms destined for Russia were loaded onto the sanctioned Lady R cargo ship in Simon’s Town last December.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that report will remain under lock and key due to “national security concerns”. It’s the kind of decision likely to only raise further questions, doing nothing to rebuild trust between the government and an increasingly sceptical electorate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.