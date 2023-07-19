EDITORIAL: South Africa damned with faint praise
Fitch might have left its rating unchanged, but that doesn’t mean it can’t see hope evaporating
To read Fitch Ratings agency’s pallid review of South Africa is to wonder why it didn’t decide to downgrade the country’s BB− rating further or switch the outlook from “stable” to “negative”. Perhaps Fitch affirmed our rating because, at three notches into junk status, all the country’s shortcomings are already priced in.
Even so, Fitch expects the budget and current account deficits to widen, the public debt ratio to climb from about 72% to 77% of GDP by 2026 (well above the “BB” median of 56%), and real GDP growth to average below 1% over the medium term. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.