Michael Jordaan’s cheat sheet to fix the economy
The areas that will yield the quickest results, according to the founder of Bank Zero and chair of Rain Mobile:
• Auctioning 4G spectrum by fast-tracking the long-overdue digital migration, which will ensure data costs can fall;
• Signing the solar independent power producer (IPP) deals that have already been approved, to stabilise the power supply. Another round of IPP tenders should be initiated too;
• Identifying vacant or underutilised government land and rezoning it for big housing projects;
• Giving ownership rights to people living on tribal lands;
• Abolishing the remnants of exchange control, to show foreign investors there is confidence in the economy;
• Simplifying BEE codes, but including job creation as a priority category; and
• Providing funding for the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute crime and corruption.
