Not worth the bother
What’s behind SA’s 18m ‘missing’ votes?
About 9m people never registered to vote, and another 9m registered voters never voted. Why is this? And what does it mean in terms of political parties' real popular mandate?
16 May 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.