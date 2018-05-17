Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bloody outrage in Gaza

17 May 2018 - 05:00
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against US embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against US embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel has the right to protect its borders, contested as they are. But to shoot dead 57 Palestinian protesters for hurling rocks and firebombs at its security fence in Gaza was outrageous and out of all proportion to their "crime".

Palestinians have for weeks been demonstrating their anger at US president Donald Trump’s intention to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. A city holy to Judaism, Christianity and Islam, Jerusalem has been a flashpoint between Jews and Arabs ever since the creation of Israel on May 14 1948 — a day mourned by Palestinians as the nakba in which more than 700,000 Arabs fled or were dispossessed of their ancient lands.

For weeks the international community, which balks at recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, has condemned the country’s response to the protesters. But this week’s massacre — which was in obscene contrast to the glitzy inauguration of the US mission just 97km away — was the most brazen attack yet.

Emboldened by Trump’s contempt for Palestinian rights, Israel now abjures the idea of a two-state solution to this intractable conflict, which obviously requires compromise from both sides.

But the tragedy of this nakba slaughter is also that a once-persecuted minority seems to have lost any sensitivity to the plight of the underdog.

SA withdraws ambassador to Israel after deadly Gaza attack

The government condemns ‘violent and destructive aggression’ by Israeli forces on Gaza border
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: Spectre of past returns to haunt DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Aaron Motsoaledi is crippling SA’s ability to ...
Opinion
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Israeli army kills two more Palestinians as Gaza pauses to bury the dead
World / Middle East

UK calls for independent investigation into Israel-Gaza killings
World / Middle East

Hamas vows to keep up Gaza border protest, a day after dozens killed by Israeli ...
World / Middle East

Israeli forces kill scores of Palestinians during massive protest along Gaza ...
World / Middle East

Israeli troops kill 16 Palestinians in anti-embassy protest
World / Middle East

Hundreds join Palestinian solidarity march in Cape Town
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.