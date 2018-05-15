The march in Cape Town echoed the Palestinian protest — called the "Great March of Return" — which started in March this year and has seen daily protests along Israel’s border fence with Palestinian territory.

Monday was also the 70th commemoration of the creation of Israel‚ a happy day for most Israelis‚ and which coincided with the opening of a new US embassy in the city of Jerusalem‚ a holy place for the Jewish‚ Muslim and Christian faiths.

For the Palestinians‚ however‚ the day is referred to as the Nakba‚ or the catastrophe‚ and marked the start of displacement from their homeland by the creation of Israel‚ followed by continuing land grabs by the Jewish state.

The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday also meant the symbolic recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital‚ a move which has been condemned internationally as provocative and a threat to peace in the region.

One of the leaders of the march‚ and former Muslim Judicial Council president‚ Sheik Ebrahim Gabriels said they "respected and honoured" the South African government’s withdrawal of its ambassador from Israel and asked that the Israeli embassy in Pretoria be closed.

"It is just a pity that the rest of the world is silent‚ but we in South Africa will never be silent‚" he said.

He also condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

"This caused major tension. After condemnation of most of the world‚ Donald Trump and his administration continued to open the embassy in Jerusalem. It’s actually the only embassy in Jerusalem‚ all other embassies are in Tel Aviv‚" he said.

He said that there were Christians‚ Hindus‚ and Jews present at the march‚ adding that it was a hallmark of the "spirit of South Africa".

"It is heartwarming to see even our cousins‚ the Jews‚ our brothers and sisters‚ are coming here today in support of Palestine‚" said Gabriels.