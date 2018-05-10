EDITORIAL: Who to save if KPMG sinks...

Consider the stakes in the banking sector, which is dominated by unwieldy multinationals such as Standard Bank, FirstRand, Barclays Africa, Nedbank and Investec. These banks are required by the Reserve Bank to have two external auditors at any one time — a tough ask in any event, but almost impossible when the only large audit firms left standing are EY, Deloitte and PwC. As Investec CEO Stephen Koseff puts it: "You have to be at the forefront of international regulation to audit banks properly — the smaller firms don’t have that capability and international reach."

So, as much as SizweNtsalubaGobodo might say it is ready to do an audit of a major bank, this isn’t the sort of task you embark on with just a dream and fingers crossed. A banking audit requires the work of a well-oiled machine in which each component knows its role and can trust others in the chain to do the same.

As much as KPMG is bleeding, justifiably, from its sins of the past, it still has solid auditing skills.

Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), says: "If you speak to the companies who’ve taken this decision, they’ll say that, technically, KPMG’s audit of their business can’t be faulted. But they want to be on the right side of history — they don’t want to be associated with a company that worked for the Guptas or made these sorts of errors."

Already, the IRBA has intervened to assist KPMG with its new strategy. But one of the decisions the regulator will have to make in the next few days is whether to launch a more structured intervention. Already, several auditing firms have been hiring individuals from KPMG on an ad hoc basis. But perhaps a plan is needed that would result in entire auditing teams, including partners, being transplanted elsewhere, if KPMG folds.

Says one auditor: "It can survive, provided the panic dies down and the attrition of clients stops."

But if that doesn’t happen, the trick is to ensure the auditing skills survive. The regulator, and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, need a contingency plan to safeguard SA’s economy.