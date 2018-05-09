In concentrated audit milieu what is the role of competition law?

There are potential concerns from a competition law perspective when considering the way the audit profession operates:

High barriers to entry and expansion. Specific knowledge is required to operate an audit firm, there is significant cost involved in attracting and training staff and it is accepted that the existing size and reputation of an auditing firm plays a crucial role in a company’s choice of auditor;

High concentration. There are only 4,000 qualified audit professionals in SA and four big firms dominate the sector; and, lastly

The audit profession is subjected to extensive regulation that sets out how an audit should be conducted.

These characteristics suggest that the competitive landscape of the audit profession might prevent, restrict or distort competition.

Where there is a restriction or distortion of competition, adverse effects can occur in the supply of audit services to businesses and the economy in general.

Inevitably, a negative impact on the competitive landscape will subsequently lead to several detrimental effects on customers.

The above said, the fear always remains that should one of the big four firms with international representation fail in SA and exit the market, this could represent a systemic risk to the wider economy.

In addition, it might induce the regulator with auditor oversight to protect the four largest firms — for example, through tailored interventions in their favour.

Such an outcome is the converse of what a competition regulator would wish to achieve, in that interventions of this nature are likely to increase barriers to entry. Furthermore, a risk presents itself that the failure of an audit firm could result in higher concentration, lower investor confidence, market instability and risk to the financial system.

Adverse effects that could result from a distorted competitive landscape might cause lower levels of audit quality and innovation and higher costs. At the same time, it should be recognised that excessive and burdensome audit quality procedures could also lead to higher costs, which would also negatively affect the consumer and the competitive landscape, as well restrict the expansion of smaller firms.

There could also be a suboptimal level of regulation in the market. Under-regulation may facilitate entry by new competitors, but it could in turn result in lower-quality services.

The above is a clear indication that when considering the impact of competition law on the audit profession, a number of issues that affect far more than just the professional body and how an audit is conducted should be considered.

UK accountancy watchdog the Financial Reporting Council recently called for the Competition and Markets Authority to scrutinise the close relationships between company executives and their auditing firms.

While SA’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is looking at the profession as a whole and conducting a number of more targeted investigations, this might be an opportune time for it to co-operate with the competition authorities and in so doing formulate a clear position on the necessity for a competitive, dynamic audit profession and market in SA.

• Burger-Smidt is director of competiton law at Werksmans Attorneys.