EDITORIAL: Gigaba: watch what he does, not says

This payment does not help SAA’s balance sheet — the Democratic Alliance says it is losing hundreds of millions of rand a month — but only pays off a debt to a bank, thus avoiding a default. More SAA debts will mature in the next few months, and it obviously has no money to pay those off either. Gigaba will be expected (or more likely, instructed) to play Father Christmas again.

Having agreed to pay, he bristled with indignation in recent days, implying that while he couldn’t avoid the bailout, he now intends to fix things. The country is "sick and tired" of supporting the airline‚ he said, adding that "it’s been going on for far too long". Fine words.

But there is less to Malusi Gigaba than meets the eye. His memory is short. The SAA "dilemma" — huge losses, appalling governance — has been grotesquely evident for more than a decade. As public enterprises minister between 2010 and 2014, he did nothing to "resolve" it when he had ample opportunity.

His inaction frustrated Pravin Gordhan, who eventually insisted that SAA report to treasury, not Gigaba.

Now, Gigaba is making soothing noises about a new SAA board and CEO being in place by August, and bringing in aviation experts. Only, you’ve heard it before.

But what is disturbing about Gigaba is that he seems to believe everything he says. He isn’t lying — he really is outraged, and seems to have truly forgotten he was partly responsible for this mess.

Gigaba’s earnest conviction is not that of your normal devious politician. It is, however, a malady evident elsewhere in the ANC: confronted with evidence of rot, many party leaders have deluded themselves that it’s only an illusion. The trick is how you respond when reality catches up.