BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy LVMH and keep your feet on the ground

An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager: Vestact
Buy: LVMH
We like the luxury goods sector, with the Covid policy relaxation in China being a tailwind. Chinese citizens can fly abroad again — they’ll go on holiday and patronise high-end stores in Milan, Paris or New York to shop for such totems as handbags and jewellery. The big dog in the sector is LVMH. It’s diversified, it has 80-odd different brands across wines, spirits, watches and jewellery. Earnings in Southeast Asia should bounce back and may even hit new highs.
Many people were worried about succession at LVMH, but CEO Bernard Arnault is charting a very clear path for this within the group and at strategic brands such as Christian Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.
Sell: Virgin Galactic and Beyond Meat
I would avoid all of the meme stocks such as Virgin Galactic or Beyond Meat. Virgin Orbit’s recent effort to place satellites in orbit failed and it is still trying to prove the model. If you can’t get the basics right, it’s a big problem. I’m not saying it’s the end but it’s not looking good in terms of capital raises.
And the idea of helicopter money is behind us, so investors will be reluctant to take a punt because you’re looking at a Fed funds rate of above 5% this year. It doesn’t make sense to try to find the next thing that’s going to pop. Avoid.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy LVMH and keep your feet on the ground
Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager at Vestact, on what the smart money is doing
Bright Khumalo, portfolio manager: Vestact
Buy: LVMH
We like the luxury goods sector, with the Covid policy relaxation in China being a tailwind. Chinese citizens can fly abroad again — they’ll go on holiday and patronise high-end stores in Milan, Paris or New York to shop for such totems as handbags and jewellery. The big dog in the sector is LVMH. It’s diversified, it has 80-odd different brands across wines, spirits, watches and jewellery. Earnings in Southeast Asia should bounce back and may even hit new highs.
Many people were worried about succession at LVMH, but CEO Bernard Arnault is charting a very clear path for this within the group and at strategic brands such as Christian Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.
Sell: Virgin Galactic and Beyond Meat
I would avoid all of the meme stocks such as Virgin Galactic or Beyond Meat. Virgin Orbit’s recent effort to place satellites in orbit failed and it is still trying to prove the model. If you can’t get the basics right, it’s a big problem. I’m not saying it’s the end but it’s not looking good in terms of capital raises.
And the idea of helicopter money is behind us, so investors will be reluctant to take a punt because you’re looking at a Fed funds rate of above 5% this year. It doesn’t make sense to try to find the next thing that’s going to pop. Avoid.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Shoprite, sell Pick n Pay
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Kaap Agri, sell Northam Platinum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.