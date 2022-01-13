Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: My top global picks B L Premium

It’s that time of year again when investors assess the performance of their past stock picks and identify new picks to acquire. For 2021 our five stock picks (and their dollar returns) were AutoZone (up 76.8%), Fiserv (down 8.8%), JD.com (down 20.3%), Pandora A/S (up 12.4%) and Norwegian Finans, which was subsequently renamed Bank Norwegian and delisted after being acquired (up 50.9%).

The average return of this portfolio in dollars was 22.2%, similar to the MSCI world index’s total return of 22.4%...