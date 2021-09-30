JAMIE CARR: The winter of Putin’s content
30 September 2021 - 05:00
Winter is coming up in the northern hemisphere, something that should be reasonably predictable but that often causes panic when energy prices start spiking and the market realises that levels of gas in storage are dangerously low.
One of the calmest summers since weather records began has hit wind farms and increased dependence on gas. The supply and demand equation has been dangerously out of whack, causing gas prices to rocket from 22p (R4.50) per therm to 185p (nearly R40) per therm last week...
