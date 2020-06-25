JAMIE CARR: Prosus soars as the world stumbles
Surprisingly, there was no place for Naspers on the FT’s list of top performers in the pandemic
25 June 2020 - 06:00
The FT Weekend has produced a list of the top 100 companies that are thriving in the pandemic, measured by increase in market capitalisation during the year to date, and there are few surprises at the top of the list.
Amazon takes the gold with a punchy $401.1bn jump, followed by Microsoft at $269.9bn and Apple at $219.1bn, which does a considerable amount to explain why the US’s markets are looking a whole lot healthier than its general population.
