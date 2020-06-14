Massmart plans big online expansion
Lockdown pushed e-commerce sales growth up 100%
14 June 2020 - 00:05
Walmart-owned Massmart plans to invest heavily in its online sales platform, saying that in the months since lockdown started it had experienced a 100% increase in e-commerce sales growth compared to the same period last year.
In an exclusive interview with Business Times, Mitchell Slape, the American brought in by Walmart to turn around the fortunes of Massmart, said: “Our e-commerce business, and this is true in our various formats whether you think of Builders Warehouse or Makro or Game, is up significantly. We are running, even as we went into May, triple-digit increases over the prior year in terms of sales growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now