Money & Investing Why the JSE is ‘crashing upwards’ Roaring markets but rotten economies: there is no alternative (TINA) say punters. But does it mean you should buy? BL PREMIUM

There’s a well-worn phrase that goes: what’s important is time in the market, rather than timing the market.

Tell that to the savvy punters who piled in at the JSE’s lows this year. For those brave enough to buy in the midst of a viciously sharp sell-off, the returns since have been spectacular.