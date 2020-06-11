Why the JSE is ‘crashing upwards’
Roaring markets but rotten economies: there is no alternative (TINA) say punters. But does it mean you should buy?
11 June 2020 - 05:00
There’s a well-worn phrase that goes: what’s important is time in the market, rather than timing the market.
Tell that to the savvy punters who piled in at the JSE’s lows this year. For those brave enough to buy in the midst of a viciously sharp sell-off, the returns since have been spectacular.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now