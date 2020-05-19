Companies COMPANY COMMENT No quick fix for Massmart, despite online shift Privacy in the time of a pandemic may be moot, but what lies in wait thereafter? BL PREMIUM

At the start of the coronavirus lockdown two months ago, the country’s big retailers reported unprecedented sales growth that commentators viewed as temporary.

The fable is no different for retailer Massmart, which reported a sales drag resulting from the adverse effect of the lockdown this week. The retailer is anticipating headlines losses of R1.2bn and said that sales have dropped a dramatic 11.9% to R28.2bn.