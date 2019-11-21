JAMIE CARR: More than cups that cheer for Spar Group
Spar has reported an "excellent performance for the year" against a backdrop of tough markets in all its regions
21 November 2019 - 04:00
Retailers who are tempted to wail and gnash their teeth over the state of the SA consumer’s ever-dwindling wallet might do well to spare a thought for their compadres in Hong Kong, whose customers are so busy hurling javelins at the constabulary that they have little time to flex the plastic.
Cathay Pacific airline says the number of visitors arriving in Hong Kong has dropped by 35%, and luxury clothing house Burberry has closed stores to guarantee staff safety.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.