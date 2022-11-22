Opinion / Bruce's List

PETER BRUCE: Is the Rassie era over?

Maybe Erasmus will see what he has to lose and make things right with World Rugby. But don’t bank on that happening

22 November 2022 - 08:34

What is going to happen to the Springboks? They play England on Saturday following narrow losses to Ireland and France on this (UK) autumn tour, and having absolutely smashed Italy 63-21 last Saturday. The English will be hard to beat at Twickenham.

More to the point, though, what is going to happen to Rassie Erasmus, the actual Springbok coach? Officially the SA Rugby director of rugby, he is mostly concerned with the Springboks, as the mournful performances of the South Africa “A” team on this tour have made clear...

