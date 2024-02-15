ANN CROTTY: How Ireland went from sick man to rich man
But the Irish have to pay for the privilege of living in a wealthy country
15 February 2024 - 05:00
My niece, who lives in Dublin and is a well-qualified pharmacist, is not sure she can afford to go back to work in the next month or so when her maternity leave is over. She would have to pay a childminder so much money that it almost wouldn’t be worth her while.
Why so much, I ask. Are childminders in Ireland up there with property developers and lawyers when it comes to extreme remuneration?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.