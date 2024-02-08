ANN CROTTY: How to forfeit $55.8bn
A judge tears into Tesla’s corporate governance and voids Elon Musk’s colossal pay package
After reports that directors of Elon Musk’s various companies felt an expectation to use drugs with him, Tesla shareholders may feel less inclined to support his threat to shift the company’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas.
Musk’s many fans have tended to enthusiastically back his behaviour, regarding it as an indication of his remarkable genius. They have not taken lightly the regulatory rebukes that come his way and see these as attempts to rein in his amazing natural skills. But it seems, as the Wall Street Journal account of his substance abuse suggests, Musk has moved beyond maverick to feral. This may not dull his innovative powers in the short term. But longer term, who knows?..
