ANN CROTTY: There’s danger in joining big-power plans over the Taiwan issue

It’s not often I agree with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, but I’m behind him on avoiding getting dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan.
And it seems many of the nonaligned Global South agree.
Macron wasn’t talking about the usually ignored Global South and certainly not South Africa, but about Europe when he said, soon after his recent meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping: “The question Europeans need to answer ... is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”
Macron wasn’t just trying to ingratiate himself with his host — perhaps an impossibility. Though the Americans were happy to join France in its Vietnam War, the French are evidently more circumspect and prefer not to get dragged into US conflicts. The French nation incurred the wrath of Americans when it, along with Germany, refused to join the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Twenty years later it’s difficult not to get the feeling that once again the US is spoiling for a fight, much as it did with the whole “weapons of mass destruction” brouhaha back in 2003. US politicians line up for meetings with Taiwanese leaders and US generals pick dates for a likely invasion of Taiwan by China, which they would be forced to respond to.
Since 1949, when the Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the Chinese Communist Party, there have been claims and counterclaims about the legitimacy of Taiwan’s government. In 1971 the UN expelled Taiwan and replaced it with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The PRC never made a secret of the fact that Taiwan was an issue that had to be resolved. For years, the US and international community seemed happy to accept that delicate but strange situation. Until they weren’t.
Though China’s response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year was frighteningly militaristic, things seemed to have toned down since Xi secured a third term as president in October.
There are growing signs that the Global South is not prepared to take sides
And it may be that the Chinese leader is taking comfort from the fact that not everybody is on the US side.
Initially it was assumed that China’s implicit approval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would see most countries side with a US-EU alliance. A year later there are indications of strain, even within the EU element of that alliance, and growing signs that the Global South is not prepared to take sides. The most recent was the Brazilian president’s trip to the Iberian Peninsula. “Instead of now choosing a side, I want to choose a third way, which is peace building,” Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in Lisbon.
South Africa’s biggest export markets are China by a small margin, the US, Germany, Japan and then the UK. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which may be nervous of China’s military posturing, do more trade with their powerful neighbour than any other region — but again, not by too much. The EU is a close second and the US third. EU member countries would also have a lot to lose if they were forced to take sides.
There’s a lot at stake for everyone as they balance hopes for trade and security offered by the US or China against the possible losses threatened by these countries.
The calculation becomes even more complex, given that all three major trading blocs — the US, China and the EU — are putting up barriers to international trade. In the US the recently introduced Inflation Reduction Act, with its billions of dollars of subsidies for the country’s clean energy industry, represents a major change in industrial policy. Market access is no longer the priority, it’s all about securing supply chains for the national economy.
Any multinational hoping to do business in China is under considerable pressure to set up manufacturing capacity in the country. This doesn’t affect South Africa too much, as the bulk of its exports to China are commodities.
Then there is the EU’s unilateral decision to impose tariffs on carbon-intensive imported products, designed to ensure foreign producers dealing with less stringent environmental policies don’t have an unfair advantage over EU producers. South Africa’s minister of trade, industry & competition, Ebrahim Patel, describes the proposed tariffs as “profoundly unhelpful” and is going to raise the matter at the next conference of the World Trade Organisation. Remember it?
Picking sides has never been tougher. Let’s hope no-one has to.
ANN CROTTY: There’s danger in joining big-power plans over the Taiwan issue
The Global South seems to agree with France in not wanting to get dragged into a confrontation between China and the US over Taiwan
