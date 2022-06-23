ANN CROTTY: A school is built, at last
Here’s what delayed a desperately needed project that should have been completed in 2016
23 June 2022 - 05:00
Well, it’s not all bad news from the Eastern Cape. This month, pupils and teachers of Vukile Tshwete Secondary School in Keiskammahoek, 40 minutes’ drive from Qonce (King William’s Town), got access to a sparkling new school building.
For most of the 300-plus pupils it’s a dream school: no huge gaping holes in the walls for the winter winds to blow through; the roof is secure so if rain does eventually come it won’t soak the pupils; and all the windows are in place. Best of all, the toilets are safe, clean and in working order...
