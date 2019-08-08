Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Shareholders have a right to know The JSE has refused to insist on more appropriate disclosure on buybacks BL PREMIUM

Thanks to the much more investor-friendly regulations at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Anglo American shareholders can see exactly when and at what price their company is buying back its shares.

So, almost every day since the recent announcement of the $1bn buyback programme, a Sens statement has been issued detailing the repurchases of the previous 24 hours.