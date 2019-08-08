ANN CROTTY: Shareholders have a right to know
The JSE has refused to insist on more appropriate disclosure on buybacks
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Thanks to the much more investor-friendly regulations at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Anglo American shareholders can see exactly when and at what price their company is buying back its shares.
So, almost every day since the recent announcement of the $1bn buyback programme, a Sens statement has been issued detailing the repurchases of the previous 24 hours.
