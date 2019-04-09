News & Fox / Numbers

PODCAST: When Bob met Nicky – the JSE and its Naspers bind

This week in Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi sit down with the JSE CEO to talk Naspers, the last lost decade and meeting the EFF

09 April 2019 - 14:28
Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts
Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts

Few listed companies have had it easy in the last year, let alone the stock exchange itself: the venerable JSE.

It’s seen volumes shrink and companies de-list, fielded accusations that it's not done enough to protect investors (think Steinhoff, Resilient and Oakbay) and now, is witness to the gradual exit of Naspers with the planned Euronext listing for its internet assets. How does Nicky Newton-King remain chipper?

And what is the future for the exchange? This week in Taking Care of Business, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi sit down with the JSE CEO to talk Naspers, the last lost decade, meeting the EFF, and why Giulietta should be less curmudgeonly on twitter.

Will Naspers going Dutch hurt the JSE?

The JSE’s CEO says the end of Naspers’s dominance when it lists NewCo could lift JSE trading, but some are less sanguine
