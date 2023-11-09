Nightmare in Nigeria: more pain for MTN
The telecoms giant just can’t catch a break, and the problem is its dependence on its most troublesome market — Nigeria
09 November 2023 - 05:00
The MTN board must have hoped life would become a little easier once it shed its troublesome Middle East operations and focused on Africa, as part of a decision taken back in 2020.
Sadly, it seems the directors may not have reckoned with Nigeria, where events conspire to ensure a far from easy life for investors. It’s led to a stomach-churning reversal in the group’s share price in the past 18 months, after MTN finally (after a seven-year toil) topped R200 a share in March 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.