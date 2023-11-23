MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Nigeria’s growth promise (really)
MTN and MultiChoice stand to score from the new president’s reforms
23 November 2023 - 05:00
The CEOs of two of South Africa’s biggest listed companies, MTN and MultiChoice, both recently praised the reforms in Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu, a political centrist who assumed office in May, replacing the unimpressive Muhammadu Buhari.
Given the reforms are causing their companies financial harm, it’s interesting to hear MTN’s Ralph Mupita and MultiChoice’s Calvo Mawela speak positively of Tinubu and the changes he’s making in Africa’s most populous country. Both believe the pain is short term and that the reforms are paving the way for significant economic growth. ..
