THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Social media stocks: where’s the dislike button?
The returns from social media shares have been awful — so what’s Elon Musk thinking?
21 April 2022 - 05:00
Be warned: some of the following information is not for sensitive readers. In fact, if you’ve owned all these companies over the past year, you may want to report me to the various platforms for offensive content.
Here are the returns over the past year for the US social media stocks: Meta -31%, Twitter -36% and Snap -46%. Having pins stuck in your eyes would’ve been more fun than holding Pinterest — down 71%...
