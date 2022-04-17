Elon Musk targets Twitter with $43bn cash takeover offer
Tesla CEO threatens to ‘reconsider’ his investment in platform if the board rejects his offer
17 April 2022 - 08:26
Elon Musk took aim at Twitter with a $43bn (about R631bn) cash offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO and billionaire entrepreneur saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.
“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” Musk, who is already the company's second-largest shareholder, said in a letter to Twitter's board on Wednesday. The offer was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday...
