GIULIETTA TALEVI: Of the JSE, Tesla and cognitive dissonance

The market cannot hear your screams.

Which is a good thing right now as it’s still bounding ahead, blissfully detached from our present hideous reality of power cuts, rampant and mounting joblessness, and a government in hock to powerful fiefdoms like the taxi industry, rather than, say, the tobacco or liquor lobby — more’s the pity.

The market’s rollicking run means the rand is close to pandemic-level highs, at about R16,60, boosted by the return of the risk-on trade. Much of that has to do with news that a coronavirus vaccine made by American biotechnology company Moderna provoked a “promising” immune response against the virus, and appeared safe in the first 45 people who received it, according to this report in the The New England Journal of Medicine, released on Tuesday.

Moderna’s larger phase 3 tests — involving 30,000 people — will now begin on July 27.

At the same time, AstraZeneca has agreed to sell its vaccine on a not-for-profit basis during the crisis “if it proves effective, and has lined up deals with multiple manufacturers to produce more than 2 billion doses”. You can read the full article here.

Still, as Bloomberg columnist John Authers wrote yesterday: “this has been one of those annoying times when far too many things happen at once.”

And that, he says, means “people will have plenty of excuses to make whatever investments they want: buy, sell or hold. Judging by past performance, the Moderna news has a decent chance to swamp everything else, but don’t bet everything on that.”

(You can read yesterday’s newsletter here, or better yet, subscribe for his daily reports.)

How far can Tesla run?

A lot depends on what kind of numbers American companies produce in this earnings season. Earnings, however, are no short-term determinant of what happens to a share price, as we’ve seen this year.

No stock better encapsulated that sentiment than Tesla – the California-based electric car and clean energy company, which is headed by SA’s most successful export, Elon Musk.

Remarkably, even though Tesla has yet to turn a profit, and last year made an $862m bottom line loss, its share price has still soared 250% this year.

Even Musk appears dazzled. “Wow” he said in a one-word tweet this week, in response to a market upgrade by analysts at US investment bank Piper Sandler, who reckon the stock is worth $2,332/share (their previous estimate put Tesla’s value at $939/share). That suggests that, despite Tesla’s wild run this year, there’s more than a 50% upside from its current price of $1,510/share.

The FT has a great piece on this year’s “most eye-catching oddity” and you can read that here.

In the same vein of cognitive dissonance in the market, there’s a curious mismatch in the excellent stock performance in recent times for both SA’s gold and iron ore miners.