GIULIETTA TALEVI: Covid’s moments of madness

Look around and you’ll see contradictions everywhere, moments of madness that don’t make a lot of sense.

They don’t come more baffling than Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, who last night reversed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s earlier position that cigarette sales would be allowed during level 4 of the lockdown, which starts on Friday.

It gets sillier: Dlamini-Zuma announced that exercise will now be allowed, but only between 6am and 9am. Does she really believe that by forcing everyone to cluster together out on the streets within a tiny window period, you’ll limit the spread of Covid-19?

Asked about how flexible this rule is, her answer was confused and confusing. “They’re strict conditions because it may lead to the spread of the virus, as many people go out on the streets,” she says. Her solution: increase the odds that those on the streets will be sweating over each other.

But let’s turn to matters economic, and the contradictions we’re seeing in the markets.

It’s not just laymen who’re battling to reconcile how we can have an economy on its knees, and a stock market that has recovered 30% since its March low. That’s exactly what is happening in the US, but it’s also happening in SA. Our stock exchange, the JSE, has now risen to a 7-week high — notwithstanding the fact that our economic prospects are getting grimmer by the day, with some experts reckoning 1,5-million people will lose their jobs.

As Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times: “the divergence between the flying stock market and the dying economy is so extreme it is leaving many analysts scrambling for explanations”.

There are some ways to reconcile this though.

One reason, for example, is that markets are always forward looking. If you missed it, we ran an opinion piece in last week’s FM by Deon Gouws where he argues that news that looks ahead is far more important than what has already happened.

It’s why a positive US trial of Gilead Sciences’ corona treatment remdesivir, as well as decent results out of Google parent Alphabet, is what market participants latched onto yesterday rather than the incredibly grim economic data. (The market also, presumably, ignored the rather more bleak results from the Chinese’s remdesivir trial.)

Perhaps the best advice is to not take it too personally when you analyse something as multi-faceted, emotionally indifferent and complex as the stock market, and you end up calling it wrong.