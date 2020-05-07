GIULIETTA TALEVI: ‘We made a decision not to make a decision’

If ever there was a time for Donald Rumsfeld’s verbal sally into the strange, it is now. Back in 2002, George W Bush’s defence secretary constructed perhaps the most mythically fantastic speech. Here, you try to make out what he meant:

“Reports that say that something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones.”

Indeed. And what better time to dust off the ‘unknown unknowns’ than during the time of Corona.

The problem, as Redefine Properties CEO Andrew Konig put it in this week’s results presentation, is that the coronavirus pandemic has presented companies worldwide with a host of “evolving unknowns.”

So what does anyone dastardly unlucky enough to be in charge of planning for a business actually do?

Well, as Konig went on to say (on whether to pay a dividend or not): “We have made a decision not to make a decision.”

That pretty much sums it up for most companies. This is our zeitgeist.

In markets we trust...

Bloomberg’s John Authers writes that executives “are deciding to withdraw their guidance in record numbers, making the responsible decision that if the pandemic is making them uncertain about the future, they are best keeping their own counsel.”

For companies listed on stock exchanges, however, this is an existential crisis. After all, your share price today is largely a reflection of what you, and the market, believes will happen down the line. That judgment is based on various factors, like projected cash flows, expected turnover, contracts that may or may not be won … you get the picture.

Data is then fed into the models of stock market analysts, who ultimately spit out a buy, sell or hold recommendation..

Take that all away and what do you have? Blind faith, and a massive dollop of luck.

And yet, clearly we are a faithful lot indeed. Last month, in the midst of a pandemic, US stocks enjoyed their biggest monthly gains since 1987, even as world economies sink into a depression.

This FT analysis sums it up. Admittedly, almost all the US stock market’s gains rest on the shoulders of its tech superstars: Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix.

As Michael Moritz, a partner at Sequoia Capital writes here, “the plague sweeping the world has turbocharged the growth of the internet and catapulted us into the future.”

The spy who watched me

In light of this disturbing new future, if you’ve been taking the opportunity of a work-from-home lockdown nap (‘fess up, this lockdown hasn’t been all bad), then this story from the New York times will horrify you.

Writes Adam Satarino: “with millions of us working from home… companies are hunting for ways to ensure that we are doing what we are supposed to. Demand has surged for software that can monitor employees, with programs tracking the words we type, snapping pictures with our computer cameras and giving our managers rankings of who is spending too much time on Facebook and not enough on Excel.

The prospect of constant surveillance aside (did I really spend 3 hours on twitter today?), there’s clearly a market for such software.

If the working environment changes as fundamentally as some argue, the companies that produce that sort of software are probably ones you need to have on your, er, radar.

*Talevi is the FM's Money & Investing editor.

This is a roundup of the best Covid-19 news from the web, brought to you in today’s FM lockdown newsletter. To subscribe, for free, click here.